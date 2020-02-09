Breaking News
Living in Bondage, God Calling lead nominations for 7th AMVCAs

AMVCA 2020

The nominations for the 7th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was announced on Thursday by Nollywood power couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor Suleiman during a special live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on Dstv and Gotv.

The movies Living in Bondage and God Calling both led the nominations with 11 each in categories including; Best Director, Best Picture Editor and Best Cinematographer. Other entries with multiple nominations include Seven, King of Boys and Ratnik with seven nominations each and Elevator Baby with six.

Featuring prominently in more than one category are actors like Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele and Ramsey Nouah.

