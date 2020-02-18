Liverpool set to earn £175m for winning Premier League

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool’s second-place finish last season saw them earn more money from the Premier League than any other team, even title winners Manchester City.

The £152.4million scooped by Jurgen Klopp’s side was just shy of £1.5million more than City, thanks to Liverpool’s popularity with domestic broadcasters.

In a nutshell, the more times a team appears on a UK channel the more they earn, around £1.15million per game.

With 29 games broadcast live on UK TV from a possible 38, Liverpool banked £33.5million from the Premier League in so-called ‘facility fees’ – more than £3million more than City earned through this channel following 26 live games.

The most recent set of Premier League broadcasting rights for the three seasons 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 were worth around £8.5billion to the league and its member clubs.

Refreshing its broadcasting rights for the current three-year cycle ending in 2022, the Premier League saw demand soar in overseas markets, helping offset lower value in the UK.

This has pushed the value to around £9.2billon, even as Amazon came aboard in the UK to make history as the first pure ‘streaming service’ to offer Premier League football.

Thanks to this, Liverpool look set to retain their title as the Premier League’s highest earners as they end – by a virtual certainty – their 30-year wait for a first division championship.

What’s more, Liverpool will also be the beneficiary of a new system for those more lucrative foreign broadcasting rights.

Non-UK revenue will this season be divided upon a new merit basis from this cycle, with teams at the top of the table – Liverpool chief among them – receiving a greater share on the back of greater interest from overseas broadcasters.

Given these factors – Liverpool’s demand to be seen on TV, greater share of overseas rights, stable UK rights, guaranteed top-two finish – Liverpool may well see earnings smash £175million this season, by a rough estimate.

