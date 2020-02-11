Liverpool failed in January bid for Nigerian star, Chukwueze

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool failed with a €35m bid for Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze in the January transfer window, and the winger has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Reds have been on the lookout for more depth in attack, bringing in Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg last month, but they are still thought to be eager to add some more fresh faces.

According to ​France Football, one man who has played his way onto their radar is Chukwueze. The 20-year-old Nigerian is highly rated and finished ninth in the race for the Kopa Trophy last year, and ​Liverpool submitted a €35m bid.

Their logic behind doing so is claimed to be their awareness that they have no alternative to ​Mohamed Salah. It is suggested that Jürgen Klopp no longer has faith in Xherdan Shaqiri and they want an exciting replacement.

As a result, they moved for Chukwueze, but Villarreal quickly rejected their offer. He has a release clause of €65m and it is said that any interested team would have to pay that entire amount to get a deal over the line.

France Football also note that ​Chelsea are in the race for his signature, and this is not the first time the Blues have been linked with Chukwueze.

He was confirmed to be on the club’s ​January wish list, and now the ​Daily Mail have also spoken of Chelsea’s interest in the winger.

The Blues are on the lookout for new forwards, with the futures of both Willian and Pedro currently up in their air. As a young and exciting talent, Chukwueze certainly fits the bill, but Chelsea declined to pull the trigger in January.

They may reignite their interest in the summer when both Liverpool and ​Manchester City are thought to be contemplating fresh bids, and Villarreal are bracing themselves for a likely summer departure.

Chukwueze’s potential is clear. ​Lionel Messi actually had him in third place on his ballot sheet for the Kopa Trophy, and it certainly appears as though clubs around Europe have taken a real interest in him.

