Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Liver-Pulled! Watford spank Reds 3-0 to end unbeaten Premier League run

On 8:25 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool’s 44-game run without defeat in the Premier League came to a crashing end as relegation-threatened Watford thrashed the European champions 3-0 on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s strike 18 minutes from time ended Liverpool’s hopes of romping to a first league title in 30 years with an unbeaten season as they lost in the league for the first time since January 2019.
Watford’s Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr (C) celebrates with teammates after he scores the team’s first goal during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on February 29, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

READ ALSO: Zidane says Clasico will not decide title, Setien puts pressure on Madrid

Watford’s Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr (R) scores his team’s second goal past Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford, north of London on February 29, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!