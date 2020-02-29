Liver-Pulled! Watford spank Reds 3-0 to end unbeaten Premier League run

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool’s 44-game run without defeat in the Premier League came to a crashing end as relegation-threatened Watford thrashed the European champions 3-0 on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s strike 18 minutes from time ended Liverpool’s hopes of romping to a first league title in 30 years with an unbeaten season as they lost in the league for the first time since January 2019.

READ ALSO: Zidane says Clasico will not decide title, Setien puts pressure on Madrid

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: