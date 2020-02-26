LGA Polls: Umahi sacks aide for shooting Staff of Federal Poly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend ordered the sack and arrest of Ubeyi Development Centre Coordinator, Hon. Uche Ibiam, who allegedly shot dead one Enyinna Ibiam at the state primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The order came barely after two days of the bloody councillorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which took place in the 13 LGA and in 171 political wards of the state.

The sacked coordinator, Hon. Uche Ibiam was said to have pulled out a gun to shoot at his own brother, Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (aka Terror) Technical Assistant (T.A) to the governor on security, but fortunately, he dodged and the bullet hit the victim.

The victim, Enyinna Ibiam was before his untimely death a staff of the Federal Polytechnic Uwanna but died while trying to separate a fight between the sacked coordinator and his brother, when the bullet hit him and pierced through his nose.

The governor, who ordered the arrest and sack of the said person, made this known through in a statement signed by the secretary to Ebonyi state government, SSG, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala in the State.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, has directed the immediate removal from office and arrest of the Coordinator Ubeyi Development Centre, Hon. Uche Ibiam and Mr. Ibiam Ibiam Ogbonnaya Junior, (aka Terror) Technical Assistant (T.A) to Governor on Security, for allegedly being involved in a murder case.

“The Governor further directed that security agents should carry out full investigation and prosecute all those found guilty in accordance to the law.

“His Excellency further assures Ebonyians of his continuous commitment in protecting life and property in the State,” the governor stated.

