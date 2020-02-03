LG crisis: One dead, 8 injured as PDP, APC members clash in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The crisis between members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress over the control of local government areas in Oyo State, deepened as one person was reportedly killed while about eight others were seriously injured in violence that erupted at Ogbomoso town.

While the melee lasted, an eyewitness told Vanguard that several dangerous weapons were used.

It was gathered that the person that was killed was a member of the PDP from Surulere Local Government.

Before the fracas broke out, one of the chairmen put in place by the last administration, Mr Olamiju Alao Akala from Ogbomoso North (APC) had earlier claimed he was attacked by hoodlums believed to be supporters of the opposition.

Olamiju, who is the son of a former governor in the state, said, “I was coming from a guest house around YOACO area of Ogbomoso when I was ambushed by the over 50 thugs around 11 p.m. The attack took place very close to our council secretariat”

“I had to pass the front of the LG, I was attacked by PDP thugs and they tried to machete me but my driver was quick to manoeuvre so the cutlass hit my side of the door, then they chased and attacked the back too,” he added.

He was said to have reported at Owode Police Station before he went back to his office.

He said, “I am a man of peace but the PDP must not take my peaceful nature for foolishness and timidity. It’s high time we jettisoned political brigandage. This is the 21st century and we must embrace politics of development.”

When Vanguard called the State Police Public Relations, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, he said he would call his men in Ogbomoso to know the details.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: