Lazio beat Genoa to stay on Juve’s heels in race for Serie A title

Lazio

Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as a 3-2 victory at Genoa on Sunday moved the capital club back to within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Reigning champions Juve had edged out bottom club SPAL 2-1 on Saturday, but Lazio responded to keep the pressure on at the top.

Third-placed Inter Milan, who are six points behind Juve, saw their game scheduled for later on Sunday postponed over new coronavirus fears.

Adam Marusic scored the opener for Lazio with less than two minutes on the clock before Ciro Immobile, the top flight’s leading scorer this season, netted his 27th Serie A goal of the campaign six minutes into the second half.

Francesco Cassata pulled one back for the hosts, but Danilo Cataldi secured Lazio all three points despite Domenico Criscito’s late consolation.

 

