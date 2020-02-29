Breaking News
Lawan graces Emirs of Bade’s daughter’s wedding in Yobe

Coronavirus Infection: FG not doing enough to prevent the disease — SenatePresident of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday attended the wedding Fatiha of two daughters of the Emir of Bade, HRH Abubakar Umar Sulieman.

The Emir’s daughters whose hands were given out in marriage in accordance with Islamic rites are: Aisha Abubakar Umar who is betrothed to Mohammad Abubakar Usman, and Fatima Saleh Grema to Ali Alhaji Bakari.

The event was held at the Gashua Central Mosque in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State and graced by dignitaries including traditional rulers from within and outside the state.

The Senate President gave out one of the daughters of the Emir, Aisha Suleiman, during the course of the wedding ceremony.

Prayers were thereafter offered for the newly wedded couples.

Vanguard

