LASU ASUU faults national leadership over congress

By Adesina Wahab

The new leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University, LASU chapter, has said it may renegotiate its relationship with the national leadership of the union following its alleged poor handling of the crisis in the chapter.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, the Chairman, Dr Ibraheem Bakare, accused the national leadership of the union of exacerbating the crisis in the chapter rather than taking steps to resolve it.

Bakare, who spoke in company with other newly-elected officers of the union, wondered whether the national leadership of the union wanted it dead in LASU or that LASU as an institution should not progress.

“I am unhappy with the comments by the national leadership of our union that our coming into the office is not recognised by them.

We expected him to toe the line of fairness and objectivity. It is unfair. This branch ran into a crisis some years back and areas that ought to be captured were not. National and zonal leaders became biased. We told them on a number of occasions that they were exacerbating the issue. Their conflict management was bad.

“We had a divided ASUU LASU then where members were not willing to attend congresses because they were called names and decisions not followed and the management seen as the greatest enemy to fight. Our struggle is it progressive or retrogressive? We ought to give.roon for negotiation. We felt that they should have reconciled all but they did not do that,” he said.

Recall that when the new executive came into office some weeks ago, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said the congress that produced them was not recognised.

Bakare alleged further that as part of plans to cause trouble in the university, the dissolved executives planned a congress for the same time and venue as their own.

He noted that as peace-loving unionists, his group informed the relevant authorities and were still able to hold theirs without any rancour.

Listing what would be the focus of the new leadership, Bakare said progress was being made to get Earned Academic Allowances paid ASUU members, new salary structure, staff quarters for members and the completion of ASUU Secretariat.

Dismissing the claim that his executive is not enjoying the support of most members of the union, Bakare said those that attended the congresses so far called by the new leadership indicated overwhelming support for them.

“Five members of the former exco were sacked for one misconduct or the other and their colleagues have not brought down the roof, something is happening in that regard. We are not seeing occupying union positions as making us to be above the institution that employed us or the union members who gave us the mandate to lead them. We are going to use the opportunity to be part of the solutions to the problems of LASU and our society not to be parts of the problems,” he added.

Bakare opined that LASU had experienced a great turnaround in the last few years and that everybody must support the effort to take the notch higher.

Vanguard

