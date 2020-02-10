LASSA FEVER: Ondo NMA committed to treament of patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi confirms 4 deaths, 9 infections

By Dayo Johnson

The Kogi State Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the State in January.

Dr Austin Ojotule, the State Epidemiologist, who disclosed this in statement in Lokoja said as, at Feb. 8, 2020, the State had a total of 31 suspected cases, out of which one was probably, 17 negative, nine confirmed, while five had pending laboratory results. Four deaths had been recorded.

The nine confirmed cases were from Local Government Areas of Ibaji with 2 cases, Okene, 2, Idah, 3, Okehi, 1, and Igalamela LGA, 1. He, however, noted that contact tracing and follow-up were ongoing, adding that a total of 177 contacts had been line-listed.

In a related development, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Ondo State branch, has restated its commitment to treating Lassa fever patients in the State.

Ondo state is presently leading nationally in the upsurge of the disease which started in October last year.

Declaring this position in Akure, the State NMA Chairman, Dr. Wale Oke, said the Association is working with relevant agencies to curtail the spread of the disease.

“We are committed to the fight against Lassa fever in Ondo state. We are working with government and technical partners to curb the spread of the disease. Our members are not scared to attend to Lassa patients. We are fully involved”.

Meanwhile, the state health commissioner Dr Wahab Adegbenro said as part of measures to tackle the situation headlong, partnership has been formed between the State and the Treatment Center, Federal Medical Center Owo, on the treatment of patients.

Adegbenro said the government has given beds, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and is making arrangement for a 100KVA generator to power the Incidence Lab, Chemistry Analyser, dialysis machine and other consumables that will be ready in the next week.

He said lots of sensitisation is on about Lassa Fever, which he described as a purely environmental issue, which can be resolved through proper environmental management, hygienic food processing procedures and stoppage of harmful habits that aid the spread of the Lassa virus.

