LASSA FEVER: Ondo explains reason disease still in state after 3 years

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo State government has explained why the outbreak of Lassa fever has been consistent in the state in the last three years without totally putting it at bay.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Stephen Fagbemi attributed this to the environmental management attitude of residents of the state.

Fagbemi spoke at the meeting of the State Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committee which was held in Akure.

The outbreak last year according to him “was thought to be the worst but the current one which started October last year is overwhelming.

He said the state was leading nationally with the statistics that he made available to stakeholders for January 2020 alone and this in his words, have both tourism and economic effect on the state.

Dr Fagbemi did a breakdown of the data available on Local Government basis saying the trend is worrisome and called for urgent intervention.

He said the upsurge in Akure is a very serious concern, as urgent measures must be taken to nip the tide in the bud, otherwise, the situation will be difficult to control because it is a city.

He added that active case search and surveillance is on,to fish out cases but improper house numbering, inadequate funding and insecurity are very serious challenges inhibiting effective tackling of Lassa fever.

“Poor environmental management and waste disposal attitudes misconception and improper burial practices were identified as factors making it difficult to get rid of the scourge.

However, the Health Commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said that the State government was battle-ready to tackle Lassa fever headlong as it is working assiduously to put situation under control.

Adegbenro said the meeting of the extended committee which is multi-sectoral in nature was called following the recent upsurge in the Lassa fever outbreak in the state which in his words, calls for concern.

He said the State has not been sleeping over the issue, as the fatality rate in the month of January alone is alarming, hence the need for stakeholders to come together to proffer lasting solution to the issue.

To tackle the situation headlong, the Health Commissioner said there a serious partnership between the State and the Treatment Center, Federal Medical Center Owo, on the treatment of patients.

Dr Adegbenro disclosed that the government has given FMC Beds, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), making arrangement for a 100KVA Generator to power the Incidence Lab, Chemistry Analyser, Dialysis machine and some other consumables that will be ready in the next one week.

He said lots of sensitisation is on about Lassa fever, which he described as a purely environmental issue, which can be resolved through proper environmental management, hygienic food processing procedures and stoppage of harmful habits that aid the spread of the Lassa virus.

However, corroborating the Epidemiologist, Dr Yaya Disu of the National Center for Disease Control said animal and human interface, poor waste management, poor food processing habits, misconception, inadequate resource for response and weak contact tracing are some factors that are responsible for the Lassa fever upsurge.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

