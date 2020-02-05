Lassa Fever: Nigeria records 6 new deaths as confirmed cases rise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria has registered an increase in the number of Lassa fever cases since the beginning of 2020, with 365 positive cases and 47 deaths reported from 23 states across the country.

The Week 5 situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Wednesday, indicated there are 23 States reporting at least one case of the disease up from 19 in the previous week.

The affected states are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Borno, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Cross River, Delta, Osun, Ogun, Abia, Taraba, Plateau, FCT, Gombe, Enugu, Kebbi and Anambra. Three states, Ondo, Edo, and Ebonyi, remain the states with the most affected cases.

However, there was a reduction in the number of new deaths (6) in the reporting week as compared to the previous week where 19 deaths were reported.

The NCDC data showed new confirmed cases increased from 95 to 104. These were reported from 15 states (Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Delta, Taraba, Plateau, Bauchi, FCT, Gombe, Enugu, Kebbi and Anambra).

One new healthcare worker was affected in Delta State. Five health workers had been reported among the dead from the disease in the previous weeks from Kano (3), Taraba (1) and Borno (1).

Cumulatively, from the beginning of 2020, Nigeria has reported 47 deaths from the outbreak, with a case fatality rate of 12.9 per cent. In total, the 23 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 74 LGAs.

vanguard

