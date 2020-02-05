Lassa Fever kills pregnant woman in Katsina 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An outbreak of Lassa Fever in Katsina State has on Tuesday night claimed the life of a pregnant woman whose identity is undisclosed.

The State’s Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya confirmed this while addressing a press conference on the outbreak in the state on Wednesday.

Also read:

Dr. Yahaya said the state recorded two positive cases of Lassa Fever – one death (pregnant woman) while the other woman is currently under treatment at the Kankia General hospital.

It was gathered that the state recorded seven suspected cases of Lassa Fever, two tested positive (one pregnant woman died and the other woman is on treatment), four of the other cases tested negative while the result of the remaining one sample is still pending.

The deceased was said to a resident of Kwarin Yashe Village in Kusada Local Government Area of the state. Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: