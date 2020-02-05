Breaking News
Translate

Lassa Fever kills pregnant woman in Katsina 

On 2:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
LASSA FEVER: Declare national emergency now, Resident doctors task FG
Lassa Fever

By Bashir Bello

An outbreak of Lassa Fever in Katsina State has on Tuesday night claimed the life of a pregnant woman whose identity is undisclosed.
The State’s Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya confirmed this while addressing a press conference on the outbreak in the state on Wednesday.

Also read: California husband, wife test positive for coronavirus, raising U.S. cases to 11

Dr. Yahaya said the state recorded two positive cases of Lassa Fever – one death (pregnant woman) while the other woman is currently under treatment at the Kankia General hospital.
It was gathered that the state recorded seven suspected cases of Lassa Fever, two tested positive (one pregnant woman died and the other woman is on treatment), four of the other cases tested negative while the result of the remaining one sample is still pending.
The deceased was said to a resident of Kwarin Yashe Village in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

About Bankole

Idowu Emmanuel Akindele Bankole holds Masters of Science in Broadcast from the Prestigious University of Lagos. He is a Broadcast scholar and researcher with years of experience. He is currently a journalist and Programmes director at the Vanguard media limited.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!