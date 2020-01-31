Lassa fever kills pregnant woman in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

A Lassa fever casualty has been confirmed in Enugu by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi in a press conference.

The epidemic was reported to have killed a 24-year-old pregnant woman after her admission at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Utuku-Ozalla.

According to Aguijobi, the pregnant woman died Thursday night while another female victim, a Corps member survived the attack and presently recuperating.

Aguijobi claimed the newly recorded death was as a result of late reporting by the victim to a health facility.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has however said it is committed to containing Lassa fever which has claimed 41 lives in parts of the country since the beginning of 2020.

The Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire revealed that at least two health professionals were among the 41 deaths recorded; adding that there were at least 258 confirmed cases recorded across 19 States in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: