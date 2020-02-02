Lassa Fever: Delta confirm 8 cases, one death, 120 under surveillance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

The Delta State government said since the recent outburst of the dreaded Lassa fever, it has recorded eight cases with one death while at least 120 persons are currently under surveillance for the ailment.

The disclosure was made over the weekend by the state commissioner for health, Dr. Mordi Anonye while speaking as a guest during a Pidgin English public enlightenment programme, “How Una See Am” on the state-owned radio station.

According to Dr. Mordi, the state government is doing a lot towards combating a further spread of the ailment with many persons in the state likely infected but are unaware about it and urged everyone noticing symptoms of the sickness to avail themselves for treatment.

He noted further that the state government has established a special Lassa Fever Ward at the Federal Medical Center, FMC, Asaba for treatment of persons within and around the state whom are affected by the ailment.

He said: “So far, we have recorded eight cases of Lassa Fever in the state with one death which was properly buried by the medical team. The seven persons are currently receiving and responding very well to treatment at the Irrua specialist hospital in Edo State.

“For now, we have over 120 persons under surveillance for the ailment and we have stationed trained personnel for at the Special Lassa Fever Ward at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.”

Speaking on modalities being put in place by the state government in combating the spread of the ailment, the health commissioner said: “The government has also supplied Personal Protective Equipment, PPE to every hospital, health centers and local government council health officers called Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer.

“Also, health workers are being trained on how to handle patients for infection and prevention control as regards high index of suspicion cases and also enlighten the people on how food should be preserved and protected to avoid being contaminated.”

