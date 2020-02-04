Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Former Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State Prof. Dennis Agbonlahor, has warned of the dangers posed by the increasing cases of Lassa fever in the country which he said has recorded no fewer than 52 deaths in January 2020 with 23 states affected.

Lassa Fever, the viral hemorrhagic disease is transmitted by Multimamate rats and has continued to spread like a harmattan whirl-wind in the country.

Professor Dennis Agbonlahor, former Vice-Chancellor Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and member of National Committee on the control of Lassa Fever, set up by the Federal Government disclosed this to journalists in Benin yesterday while speaking on the danger posed by the increasing cases of Lassa fever in the country.

Professor Agbonlahor a two-time Chairman of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria said since the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the country in 1969, 20,000 cases had been recorded with 4,980 deaths.

He also said that health care providers such as medical doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff were also vulnerable to the deadly disease in 2019.

He recalled with nostalgia, the devastation of Lassa Fever in Ihumudumu Community, Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area where family of six were completely wiped out in 1989 when the disease was first discovered with the help of Professor Oyewole Tomori who joined him in carrying out test with specimen collected confirmed incidence of Lassa Fever contrary to speculations of witchcraft practices.

Professor Agbonlahor who is a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science lauded steps taken by the Federal Government for setting up Lassa Fever laboratory and detection centre at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo State, Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State and another one in Anambra State.

He advocated the strengthening of primary Health care, centers, secondary and tertiary Health Instructions to meet up with the challenges of curbing the menace of Lassa fever, while those under surveillance and treatment should be vaccinated to halt the spread.

The Professor of Medical Laboratory Science and Director, Lahor Research Laboratories and Medical Centre in Benin, said the Centre is stocked with sophisticated facilities where Lassa Fever, Ebola and other molecular pathogens have been confirmed and stressed the need for proper handwashing after defecation, living in a hygienic environment and regular evacuation of refuse from markets as heap of refuse are breeding grounds for rodents.

