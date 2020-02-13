LASEMA sets up committees to enhance emergency response

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has constituted three committees to build holistic and effective response network aimed at reducing drastically, disaster outbreaks and their effects.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure at a meeting with emergency response stakeholders at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of Lagos State and the federal fire services, Lagos State Ambulance Services and Lagos State Building Control Agency.

The others are the Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Julius Berger Plc., Rapid Response Squad and LASEMA.

NAN also reports that the three committees are Protocol Action Plan for Disaster Management, Water Hydrants and Fire Service committees.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the committees were created to enhance emergency responses and disaster management as well as improve stakeholders’ collaboration during emergency operations.

“The Protocol Action Committee will look into crowd control during disaster management to ensure smooth and quick operations.

” Water Hydrants Committee is formed to look at the need to build fire hydrants into the economically important places.

“The Fire Service Committee will look into the location of our fire service offices,” he said

He said that the committees were set up after evaluation of a fire incident which took place on Jan. 24.

The LASEMA boss urged stakeholders in emergency management to work as a team to reduce disaster effects to the barest minimum.

He said that the three committees would, before the end of March, present suggestions on how to improve disaster management in the state.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency was also determined to improve emergency responses in the various markets in the state.

He urged market leaders to purchase industrial generators to collectively power their various markets to reduce fires associates with indiscriminate use of petrol.

Vanguard

