Landlady drags tenant to court for allegedly refusing to pay N70, 000 rent

A landlady, Mrs Doraty Funsho, 64, on Monday dragged her tenant, Yusuf Hassan, to a Customary Court in Daura, Kaduna State for allegedly refusing to pay N70,000 rent arrears.

Funsho, who resides in Kaduna, through her counsel, P.E. Eze, told the court that Hassan never his rents on time.

She told the court that Hassan’s rent of N120,000 for a two-bedroom apartment was due in 2018 but he only paid N50,000 in October 2019.

She also said that when she asked for the balance of N70,000, Hassan said he was not sure if he would pay the balance.

Funsho alleged that she issued him a notice to vacate the apartment but Hassan only vacated the apartment four months after the notice had elapsed.

She prayed the court to recover the balance of N70,000 from Hassan and to also order him to pay N40,000 for four months which he lived in the house after the period he was given to vacate premises had elapsed.

Hassan, however, said that he only stayed for three months after the notice given to him to move out of the house had elapsed.

The Judge, Mr Titus Ibrahim-Juja, adjourned the case until March 3 to enable Hassan to present his case.

Vanguard

