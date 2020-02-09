Land recovered by Delta from Ondo belongs to Edo, Community tells Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gelegele community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo has stressed the need for Gov. Godwin Obaseki to approach the Supreme Court for proper interpretation of the boundary dispute between Edo and Delta.

Indigenes of the community, under the aegis of Ikao Forum of Benin Kingdom, said this in a statement on Sunday in Benin.

The statement was signed by the forum`s Chairman and Secretary, Chief Eghenayahiore Ekhosuehi and Chief Samson Agbonlahor respectively.

The forum called on Oba Ewuare II of Benin to prevail on Governor Godwin Obaseki to do the needful, stressing that the land in dispute belongs to the state’s people.

It urged the Edo government to wake up and follow the precedence set by Akwa Ibom and Delta governments in their boundary disputes with Cross River and Ondo states respectively.

“The EdoState government should be advised to recover the land claimed by Delta state from Ondo state, for it belongs to Edo.

“Delta capitalised on the nonchalant attitude of the government of Edo to approach the court and claimed the land meant for us.

“Edo race has a staunch passion for peaceful co-existence, national cohesion and development; yet, it is not too late to go to court with Delta and Ondo states to recover our land from them,’’ the statement said.

According to it, the recovery of the disputed land is possible by Edo because it has superior documents to buttress its claims.

It added that such documents could be found in the Oba’s palace, EdoState government archives and the national archives of the University of Ibadan.

The statement further added that achieving the feat, however, required the willingness and commitment of Edo government, with the cooperation of the Oba of Benin.

“Another bitter issue is the ceding of oil wells in Abe, Owe, part of Ologbo Dukedom and others in Edo to Delta state,’’ it said.

This, the statement said, was a big error that needed urgent attention and should be corrected within the life span of the present administration.

