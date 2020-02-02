Lampard explains dropping Kepa in 2-2 draw with Leicester

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 25-year-old Spain international was axed for Willy Caballero for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester.

It was the first time Kepa had been left on the bench in the Premier League this term after a string of recent errors and woeful season statistics.

Chelsea have kept just five clean sheets in the league all season and Lampard felt it was time to act. “You make decisions every week and every day in this job. No decision is easy,” he said.

“When it comes to a goalkeeper you probably do give it a little bit more thought and a bit more time, especially if someone seems to be the designated number one.

“That can’t be the end of the story. We have to be competitive. Willy trains well, he acts well and he played well against Hull last week. I decided to stick with him.”

If Kepa wants to force his way back into the side he has to catch on quick.

Antonio Rudiger scored twice at the King Power stadium – his first goals since October 2018 – as fourth-placed Chelsea remain eight points behind Leicester in third.

Source: Fotmob

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: