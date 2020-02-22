Lampard blasts VAR after Chelsea win: ‘It’s not good enough’

Kindly Share This Story:

Frank Lampard insists the decision not to send Giovani Lo Celso off in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Spurs was “not good enough”.

Lo Celso clearly stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta’s leg during the match, but VAR decided not to show a red card after deeming he had nowhere else to put his foot.

And the officials at Stockley Park admitted later in the match that a red card should have been shown, but too late for any action to be taken in the game.

ALSO READ: Klopp explains why Man United should not be blamed over Haaland

Lampard told BT Sport: “It is not good enough, that is two VARs in two games, it is hard to shout about it when you have lost but today everybody saw that. It is red.

“I hate to call for red cards but that is a leg breaker. I am not saying about referees on the spot, VAR is here to clear things up and it is not good enough.”

Chelsea moved four points clear in fourth place in their quest for Champions League qualification, with goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso enough to secure victory.

Football 365

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: