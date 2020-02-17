Kindly Share This Story:

Hands-over four theatres for operation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed that Hus administration will stop at nothing to continually explore the tourism potentials of the state and also enhance its economic gains for the benefits of its entire residents.

This came as the state government on Wednesday took possession of four theatres built in different locations across the state.

Sanwo-Olu, spoke through state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist (Mrs) Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf at the handing-over ceremony of the four theatres, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the completion of the projects would provide a befitting place for young and upcoming artists and performers to nurture their talents and compete favourably with their contemporaries globally.

According to the Governor: “These theatres now provide a place for grooming our young talents and upcoming artistes. By giving these younger ones a place to display and showcase their talents, we are indirectly contributing to the growth of their careers and areas of interest.”

Speaking on the importance of the theatres, she said: “It is our belief that the huge investments in the tourism sector by this present administration including these new theatres would further reinvigorate the good olden days of theatre performances and rendition of indigenous music that would increase the interest of the international communities in Lagos State.

“Entertainment and tourism are receiving due attention by the state government considering its exponential tendencies of producing a spiral effect on all other sectors of the economy,” She added.

She stated that the event further reaffirmed the resolve of the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that no ongoing projects in every nooks and cranny of the state is left unattended to including those initiated by his predecessors in office.

AkinbiIe-Yusuf, however, solicited for the cooperation of members of the public who are the end-users of these facilities to put them into good use and ensure that they serve the purpose which they have been built, stressing that the theatres have been built to suit the indigenous use of residents of the State and also meet international Standard.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Rabiu Olowo in his remarks, stated that the new theatres would contribute significantly to the revenue or the state.

He affirmed that the project was executed to specifications of the state government, stressing that the four theatres had been inspected and certified fit for public use.

The Managing Director of the Terra Kulture Studio Limited, Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, contractor of the project, thanked the state government for its commitment towards making the project realizable and delivered on time.

She expressed the hope that the construction of the four theatres in different locations across the State would help decentralize tourism focus from Lagos Island to other parts of the state.

