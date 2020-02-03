Lagosians react to ban of Okada, tricycle in 15 LGAs by LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“In as much as I don’t support usage of Okada and tricycles on the highways, I urge the government to find a lasting solution to the rate of unemployment in the country.

“I studied Business Admin in one of the polytechnics and I wouldn’t have ventured into Okada business if I was able to get a job; but truth be told, this business is risky.” -Olayemi Tola, Okada rider

The govt has done well provided the restriction is limited to the highways and bridges. Many of these riders are untrained and end up endangering the lives of others through recklessness. The 2012 Traffic Law has been in existence but how many riders observe it? Though the enforcement will affect many people. -Ajayi Oluwafemi, Computer Engineer

“The restriction of Okada and tricycles on major roads in Lagos State is a welcome idea because many innocent lives have been lost through Okada and tricycles on our highways. Some are in the hospital as a result of Okada accident. Although Okada is helpful but for safety, let all riders register their names in their CDAs so that they can be monitored.” -Iyabo K. Martins, Fashion Designer

“Restricting okada and tricycles in Lagos State is like closing down a major means of employment for a set of people. I think the state government should instill sanity and discipline in the mode of operation of these riders instead of banning them from major routes in the state. So many families will suffer because those affected are breadwinners of their families.” -Olarewaju Ellen, Makeup Artist.

“The restriction is wicked, barbaric and totally against the common man whose means of survival depends largely on such means. What alternative source of income has the government created for those affected? Nothing!

“If this goes through, then crime rate will continue to increase and the government and innocent citizens will suffer for the poor and thoughtless decision of government.” -Bankole Emanuel

“Lagos State is peculiar in the sense that Okada is the fastest means of transportation. It is a place where car owners will have to abandon their cars and take okada to avoid missing an important assignment.

“I take Okada when going to purchase spare parts and it costs a lot of money but I have no choice. The primary responsibility of government is to deliver good road network to its citizens.” -Oladimeji Folowoselo Mechanic

Vanguard News Nigeria.

