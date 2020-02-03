Lagosians opt for ‘OHorse’, ‘OTrek’ as Okada, Keke ban bites harder

Kindly Share This Story:

The implementation of Lagos Traffic Law banning the movement of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in 15 LGAs in the state has made most Lagosians resorted to finding alternatives to convey themselves to work.

It appears the old system of transportation is not indeed ancient as Lagosians bemoan the resuscitation of OHorse app. Journey from EkoHotel to Ajah according to the Lagos residents cost costing N3,000.

– #OTrek: Foot soldiers –

Nigerians perception of trekking is that the individual who engaged in such is not financially buoyant but not in the instance when the rich cannot find Keke and Okada to convey them, A time everybody is equal on the road as they all lament how long they trek on before getting to work.

A resident, Adegoke Ismail relating his experience said; “I trecked From Adeniji to Obalende, due to knowing available bus to carry me and guys stopping bus not to pick any passenger up”

– Danfo hikes price –

Isamotu Babatunde Ololade; “I enter Ikeja bus from Egbeda for 600naira as against 150 after waiting for almost 2hours,I eventually got to Ikeja around 11 after leaving my house before 6.”

Samson Awojebe; “Its affecting seriously, to my surprise this morning where keke will carry for 50 naira I just hard the conductor shouting any bus stop hold your 150 naira, so where are the government helping the common men.”

