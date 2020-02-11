Breaking News
Translate

Lagos tourism, arts and culture commissioner visits EbonyLife place

On 3:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

lagos

… as partnership possibilities abound

By Juliet Ebirim

EbonyLife Place welcomed the new Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, on Thursday, February 6 2020.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, took the Tourism Commissioner and her team on a tour of EbonyLife Place, the first luxury lifestyle and entertainment resort in Sub Saharan Africa.

Also read: LASG urges youths to embrace agriculture to curb unemployment

Nestled in Lagos, Nigeria, EbonyLife Place boasts five luxury cinema screens, three restaurants, exquisite event spaces and a boutique hotel.

During the tour, Commissioner Akinbile-Yussuf shared her aspirations and dreams for the ministry with a  focus on tourism. Under the Lagos State administration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is fully committed to making Lagos a destination as part of its ultimate goal of A GREATER LAGOS. Central to this under the Entertainment and Tourism Pillar is to make Lagos a top destination on the African continent to live, work and invest in.

lagos
L-R: Omohodion Ronke, Personal Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner; Quadri Ishola Moshood, Personal Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner; Eunice Omole, Chief Strategy Officer, EbonyLife Media; Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf, Honourable Commissioner, Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer, EbonyLife Media; Tinubu Ferdinand, Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner during a courtesy visit to EbonyLife Place; Olayinka Ojo, Head, Public Affairs Unit.

Commissioner Akinbile-Yussuf congratulated Mo Abudu: “Well done on your achievement in building a multipurpose facility, creating jobs and keeping the authenticity of Lagos culture a mainstay at EbonyLife Place.”

Abudu and Akinbile-Yussuf discussed partnership opportunities with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in many areas. Mo Abudu is delighted at the possibilities: “Because of EbonyLife’s commitment to quality and unique experiences, EbonyLife Place has become one of the city’s most popular facilities and a hub for the creative sector. We’re excited about the opportunities to work with the Ministry to put a spotlight on Lagos as the foremost entertainment and tourism destination in Africa.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!