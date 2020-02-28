Kindly Share This Story:

Foremost chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale also known as Aeroland, has called on all well-meaning members of the party in the State, that since Engr. Deji Doherty was elected as the State Chairman, relative peace has returned to the party, hence no need for any emergency reconciliation as put together by Chief Bode George’s camp.

Adewale, while speaking with newsmen, who asked for his reaction, over a meeting held at the instance of Chief Bode George, which had Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, former Delta State governor and Chief James Ibori in attendance.

He noted that party members must understand that, Chief Bode George as an elder in the party, can host any dignitary, but the meeting held on Thursday at his Lugard office, was not on behalf of the PDP, as nobody at the National level communicated to the State on any reconciliation committee or meeting.

Adewale stated further that, “Bode George cannot call for any reconciliation meeting because, he was the genesis of the crisis in the State, this he explained that, when the National officers came to Lagos last year, an election was conducted in line with section 47 (6) of the party’s constitution, but Bode George and his candidate, Adegbola Dominic, who was appointed temporarily for just 3 months by the party, took us to court, calling the conduct of the election illegal, which is causing the ruling APC and Lagosians to laugh at us as unserious political party.

“The only reconciliation that is needed has been done by the Chief Ben Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi and Engr Muktar committee, who came to the State before the election in 2019.

“Unfortunately, the leaders that matters like myself, who started the movement that ousted Dominic, who suddenly became a sit tight chairman, after his tenure expired in December 2018, the South West Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, State Chairman, Engr. Deji Doherty, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Olujimi, serving members of Federal Reps from Lagos, partly elders across the local government, and other important personalities were not involved, even if the meeting was to be a reconciliation meeting. A newbie, who just rejoined the party was the one being paraded as chieftain of the party, which is a grave error and laughable.

“Chief Bode George is an elder, but what he has done is an affront on the power of the National leadership of the PDP, which should be meted with appropriate sanctions, his action is a calculated attempt to rubbish all the efforts of the National leadership, who is working very hard to bring peace and stability to Lagos PDP, so that it can have a good outing in 2023.

“For those of us who understand Lagos politics to a large extent, the State cannot be won by just mere making noise in the media, but rigorous activities at the grassroots, which we have done before and will still do better again.

“Engr. Makinde is a sincere man, who wants the region to move forward, no doubt, but, he must not allow himself to be used by the Bode George faction of the party, to sell wrong signal and narrative to the public and party members, I respect him a lot and he should make more findings so that he can understand the peculiarities of Lagos PDP and its attendant headaches.

“Finally, I wish to use this medium to strongly warn Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (BOG), who just rejoined the party, to take it easy, and not allow himself, out of desperacy for gubernatorial ticket, to be used by those who will be willing to negotiate the party in 2023.

“When new members or old member joins a party, the constitution is clear on what should be done, he should not tag along with those who are interested in just factionalising the party. He ought to know that, as a new join, all leaders must be accorded their due respect.”

