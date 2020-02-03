Lagos Okada ban: Ogun ready to accommodate riders ―Transport Chair

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chairman Caretaker Committee on Transportation in Ogun State, Barrister Femi Adeniyi, on Monday assured commercial motorcyclists who have come to the State following a ban placed on them by the Lagos State government the State of adequate accommodation, urging them to be law-abiding.

According to Adeniyi, who stated this in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital, while briefing newsmen said the state would not condone any act of lawlessness from anyone

He added that the ban on operations of motorcyclists from some parts of Lagos State, would in no small way boost revenue generation of the State.

Adeniyi disclosed that the displaced motorcycle riders had been noticed in Lagos State neighbouring communities such as Alagbole, Akute, Ajuwon, Ojudu-Berger, Mowe; Ibafo, Ogijo, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

While advising them to be law-abiding citizens of the state, he added that the state would not condone any form of lawlessness from anyone of them.

He said his committee had received calls from members of the public on the influx of motorcycle riders into some neighbouring towns close to Lagos.

“As a responsible and responsive government, have been inundated with calls from the general public and we have also listened to the mass media concerning the position of Lagos State on the ban on Okada in Lagos metropolis, this has led the commercial motorcyclists to leave their place of trade from Lagos down to the neighbouring towns in Ogun State”.

“The most affected areas are Alagbole, Akute, Ajuwon, Ojodu Berger, Mowe, Ibafo and Ogijo axis. We have noticed the influx of these Okada, even to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Sango and other areas.

“We plead with our people to be law-abiding and very accommodating. We are all going to the Promised Land, but we need to tread with caution concerning this influx of the Okada riders.

“We know that it is going to be a means through which the government will generate revenue from the people, especially the Okada riders because they would pay their dues to the government.

“At the same time, we need to let these people understand, that is the Okada riders, who are just coming in, that it would be in very bad taste if they are resisted. For this would be not in consonant with freedom of movement as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This movement which has been restricted in Lagos State could also be restricted in Ogun State if the agents of darkness amongst them display their talents in Ogun State. Ogun State, as we know, is the Gateway State to the nation, and we have our own standards and we don’t want any Okada riders to take laws into their owns hands or to use this opportunity to be committing crimes.

Vanguard News Nigeria.