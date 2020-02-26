Lagos issues 7-day removal order to owners/occupants of illegal structures, shanties in Mile 2

Kindly Share This Story:



By Bose Adelaja

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) Wednesday, issued a 7-day ‘Removal Notice’ to owners/occupants of illegal structures/shanties, mechanic workshops, containerised kiosks and commercial bus garages around Government Public Schools at Mile 2, Badagry Expressway areas of the state.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who disclosed this at a gathering of illegal owners/occupants, traders/mechanics and sectional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), warned them to immediately vacate the entire area as well as the vicinity of the schools within the stipulated period.

CSP Egbeyemi affirmed that the ‘Removal Order’ became imperative following outcry by residents, particularly management of the Public Schools (Imoye High School and Amuwo Odofin Junior Secondary School) that criminal elements have turned the area into hideouts/spots for carrying out their nefarious activities thereby making the environment unpleasant for learning.

According to him “it was disheartening seeing these illegal business operators like mechanics, Iron benders, food/fruits vendors and others turning the entire perimeter fence of these schools into illegal trading spots. In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste metal materials”.

The Chairman confirmed that investigation conducted revealed also that these illegal structures/shanties which serve as abode to criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables along highways on Lagos- Badagry Expressway do not have any permit or operating license from the Lagos State Government.

He reiterated that, immediately after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ on Tuesday, 4th of March, 2020, the Agency will embark on a clean-up exercise in the area as well as a clampdown on all criminal elements.

CSP Egbeyemi, however, cautioned traders and occupants not to make a financial contribution or bribe anyone in order to prevent or stop the removal order, stressing that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, on compassionate ground, approved monetary compensation for those who deserve it.

