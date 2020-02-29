Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Having condemned the isolation room given to him, due to poor ventilation and mosquito bites, the Lagos state government has on Saturday transferred the forty-four year-old Italian man to a better facility.

Disclosing this, Lagos commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, who appeared on a show on Arise

Akin admitted that the Italian man complained about the previous facility, saying he (Italian man) said he is now comfortable in his new ward.

Recall that the patient had threatened to escape, after complaining of mosquito bites and hot weather.

In view of that, Lagos state government acted fast, and moved him in a renovated facility, that is better than the other previous one.

Read what Akin Abayomi said:

“I saw him at about 6pm yesterday. He was explaining his condition and we were taking some new data from him.

“He’s in an isolation room all by himself and we had moved him into a particular room because we were doing a general overhaul of the whole facility because we want to be ready.

“There were some discomforts in terms of heat, but about 9pm we moved him over to the renovated facility which has lots of air conditioners, fans and it’s a 28 bed brand new facility, and he’s there on his own in the whole ward and as of 6am this morning I’m told he’s comfortable.”

“We’ve been building a bio security unit that includes advanced diagnostic capacity. We’ve been building isolation wards which have special air flow dynamics,” he said.

