Lagos govt to regulate activities of articulated vehicles, trucks

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, MVAA, has launched a newly designed Articulated and Allied Vehicle Number Plate, AVNP, mandatory for all truck operators, as part of measures toward ensuring safety, prevention of related crimes and efficient transportation in the state.

The new number plate, also aimed to provide and share valuable information and data’s on articulated vehicles.

Speaking at the unveiling of the number plate, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu said the new development is to further prioritize safe motoring measures for crime detection on the roads and making regulation of movement easier.

Other agencies at the event, include: Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA , Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, Lagos State Drivers Institute,LASDRI, Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Toyin Fayinka, General Manager Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, among others.

Oladeinde, who noted that the measure was in line with the state government’s policy to bring sanity on the roads, added that the objective of the newly launched number plate is to keep unregistered vehicles off Lagos roads in order to reduce the festering use of such automobiles for criminal activities.

According to him, “The regulation to affix thee standard number plates on these articulated vehicles has beennin existence long time ago bir level if compliance and enforcement has been very low, hence, the reason for this reintroduction.

“The AVNP, made up of three sets of standard number plates, has been approved by the Joint Tax Board in conformity with international standards.

” We have initiated this launch to secure the necessary and vital concurrence, issuance and enforcement chain, as well as the end-users.

“All vehicles coming into the state through the ports will henceforth, be required to obtain the temporary vehicle tag which will be issued by MVAA.”

Oladeinde, added that the Temporary vehicle Tag ensures that a newly imported vehicle obtain a licence in compliance with extant law for safety and security on the roads, as well as reduce menace by operators and other related crimes.

Earlier, General Manager MVAA, Mrs, Lape Kilanko said the agency’s primary responsibility is issuance and registration of vehicle license across the state in ensuring that the mission of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu is realised in the area of traffic management and transportation.

Kilanko said the aim of the agency is also to provide and maintain a robust motor vehicle database and ensuring public and private sector participation towards improving revenue generation and data collection for efficient service delivery.

The FRSC representative, presented paper on the imperative of redesigning the new articulated and allied vehicle number plate, LADRI, on importance of driver’s recertification while LASTMA spoke on the importance of complying with traffic regulations.

the Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr. Hyginus Omeje. In his paper, said that motor vehicle registration with number system has since continue to evolve in response to the dynamics of society, particularly the requirement for better road transport regulation, security and safety.

Omeje, applauded the state government for the initiative, stating that the scheme would enhance national security and create a safe monitoring environment in the country.

