Lagos, ARCON partner on implementation of Architect’s Project Reg Num

Kindly Share This Story:

ARCON had visited the state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development during which the former presented various issues to the ministry on moving the state’s built sector and architecture forward.

Stating their mission, ARCON President, Arc. Dipo Ajayi, who led ARCON team to the meeting, said, it was necessary for the state to critically look at the initiative and adopt it as one of the conditions to be met before any real estate project can take place.

While the ARCON side includes Arc. Umar Murnai, Registrar of the Council, other members are Architects Kayode Anibaba, Ladi Lewis and Tiwalola Fadeyibi. Those on the side of the state government are Engr. Abiola Koseegbe, Tpl. Funmi Osifuye, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority LASPPA, Tpl. Aliu and a lady architect.

Ajayi had said that his Council had put in place ARCON Projects Registration Number APRN, that will among other things tackle the menace of building collapse and quackery plaguing the construction industry.

He revealed that, the initiative had since been adopted by the Federal Capital Territory FCT, adding that, if Lagos state adopts the policy, it would have done itself greater good because the initiative would be additional internally generated revenue to the state.

In his presentation, Murnai said that, this measure was to complement the content and spirit of the National Building Codes, which are to ensure that only professionals with the requisite knowledge and expertise of the building process are engaged to carry out building projects and are duly governed by the various Acts in our statute books.

According to the Registrar, APRN is a mandatory registration number issued to all architects practising in Nigeria for each of their projects, adding that, this is to certify that these projects are being executed by Nigerian citizens, who are fully registered with the professional body.

Murnai added that, the project registration number serves as a layer of quality assurance regarding the quality of the built environment. He said with that initiative, only fully registered and financially current architects and firms are eligible to prepare, produce and submit architectural building plans for approvals/ implementation and to receive those approvals when they are given.

Specifically, the Registrar said the Council had observed that certain a regulation in the state’s planning law empowers draftsmen to design, urging the state to remove that provision, as it runs against the federal government’s provision and courts’ pronouncement.

While a few clarifications were raised by the officials of the state, the Ministry’s PS said the government had noted the Council’s grouse, assuring them, that the offending section may soon be removed through government’s policy.

However, some of the staff in the ministry expressed fear, saying that, adoption of APRN may further delay the planning process in the state.

Responding, Murnai said, the process was automated, hence, it would not delay the planning process, rather, it will help the state to ensure standardization, which will also help the state to increase its internally generated revenue.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: