Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Lacazette warns Arsenal not to rely on Man City’s ban to qualify for Champions League

On 5:24 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal,Lacazette, Man City

Alexandre Lacazette insists Arsenal cannot rely on Manchester City’s European ban in their pursuit of Champions League football because it would come as no surprise if the decision was overturned.

City were last week banned from European competitions for the next two seasons over breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, a UEFA decision which could open the door to the Premier League’s chasing pack.

ALSO READ: Ighalo can get permanent deal, says Solskjaer

Arsenal are now only six points off fifth after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, which saw Lacazette end his nine-game wait for a goal.

But the Frenchman says 10th-place Arsenal must worry only about what they can control.

On whether City’s ban has the Gunners squad discussing a potential Champions League return, he said: ‘I think it is early to talk because they can do an appeal and often it happens in football that, what do they say, it gets cancelled.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!