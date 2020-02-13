Labour draws battle line with employers over anti-Labour practices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young – Abuja

Organised Labour has drawn a battled line with employers of labour in Nigeria over alleged increasing cases of indecent employment, termed anti-labour policies and practices undermining labour solidarity among others.

For labour, indecent employment is characterised by casualisation, outsourcing, contract staffing, and denial to allow workers to freely form or join a union.

At a meeting, the National Administrative Council, NAC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said labour movement will soon descend on employers with a penchant for unfair labour practices across the country.

In a communiqué, NLC President and General Secretary, Ayuba Wabba and Emma Ugboaja, at the end of the maiden NAC meeting in 2020, said the NAC observed that in spite of the provisions of the Labour Act Section 7 (1) that, “not later than three months after the beginning of a worker’s period of employment, the employer shall give to the worker a written statement specifying…the name of the employer or group of employers, the undertaking by which the worker is employed” and other terms of employment, the practice in some sectors of the economy is to employ in violation of the provisions of the law.

The NAC ascribed “the frequent violations of the law to the disdain of some employers for the Labour Law, penchant for denying responsibility by some employers, conspiracy, lack of capacity to enforce the law by the appropriate regulatory body, and fawning over foreign direct investment by authorities which sometimes cede away the rights of workers at the point of investment.

”The NAC notes that casualisation of work or workers, the flexibility of some types work notwithstanding, is a violation of the law, as well as runs, counter to the principles of decent work. Casual workers are highly vulnerable as they cannot belong to unions, neither can they benefit from collective agreements nor other workplace benefits including job security, social protection, promotions, leave, safety and health, etc. Casualisation is short-sighted and counterproductive, as, in the long run, it creates work-place hostility, industrial disharmony, and a threat to economic development.”

The communiqué added “in consideration of this, the NAC resolved to continue fighting casualisation where ever it rears its head. NLC Committee on Organising is already mobilised.”

