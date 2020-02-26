Labour crisis looms in kwara as operators of MicrofBanks raise alarm 2,000 workers will lose their jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin…Labour crisis looms in kwara state as operators of MicrofBanks in the state on Wednesday raised the alarm that 2,000 workers in their fold will lose their jobs over a recent directive of the state government to civil servants to open accounts with commercial banks

Chairman of the group,Alhaji Ahmad Suleiman who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Ilorin, therefore appealed to the state government to rescind its directive which said that civil servants should close their salary accounts in microfinance banks and open accounts with commercial banks to ease salary payment.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the state government action was prompted by the ease with which it would be paying the minimum wage salaries in the commercial banks unlike in the micro finance banks where most civil servants have their salary accounts.

The microfinance bank executives said that most of the civil servants banking with them are indebted to the microfinance banks to the tune of about N1 billion as it relate to 15 MFBs, saying that statistics for the remaining 14 microfinance banks are yet to be captured.

