La Liga, SuperSport “brings” El Clásico to Lagos

La Liga and SuperSport are set to organise a viewing of the El Clásico game between Real Madrid and Barcelona on March 1 the landmark Beach in Lagos, fans will be able to watch and entry is free.

In addition to being able to see on a giant screen players like Messi or Griezmann face Sergio Ramos or Benzema, attendees can enjoy different interactive activities, food, and drinks during the event. Also, space has been established in which attendees can take pictures with all the official shirts of the Spanish competition.

LaLiga Legend and former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player Samuel Eto’o will participate in the event. LaLiga Ambasador Eto’o will actively interact with the public and tell their experiences in a match as important as ElClásico.

“This view for ElClásico fans is part of LaLiga’s internationalization strategy to be closer and closer to its fans. From the Nigeria Office of LaLiga we want to continue developing actions and activations to help our competition and its clubs to grow in this market,” said Guillermo Pérez, Delegate of LaLiga in Nigeria.

Landmark Beach will open its doors at 6:00 p.m. and will have space with capacity for 1200 people

Vanguard News

