Kwara Customs Seizes 3,593Kg of Marijuana Worth N448M

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara state command of Nigerian Customs Service(NCS) has seized forty weight sacks of 3,593kg of Cannabis Saliva popularly called Marijuana worth N448M and other illegal items along with Bukuru town in Baruten local government council area of Kwara state.

The State Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Hussain Ahmed disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday at the command’s premises in Ilorin while speaking on the activities of the command in the past four months.

He said that the seizure was achieved following intelligence information from the good people of the state urging for more of such credible information to make the command serve the people of Kwara state better.

Also seized were 16 vehicles, 963 Bags of foreign rice,4357 containers of mosquito coils among others

Ahmed stated that men of the command have been on the trail of the suspects for some time now with a view to intercept them with the substance until the command achieved the feat a few days ago.

The Comptroller said none of the suspects could be arrested as they ran away and abandoned their vehicles with the illegal substance immediately they sighted customs officers.

The controller added that “the substance was conceived in mutilated rags of clothes so as to prevent the men of the command to feel the substance until the men of the command checked the substance in the abandoned vehicles and discovered the substance inside the lorry used for the smuggling to be illegal.

“The cat was let out of the bag, as the suspects involved in the act fled into the bush and ran away from being arrested by men of the command on during the operation”.

Ahmed who called on the well-meaning Nigerians to continue to give useful information that could be of assistance to the command in the discharge of its duties said that the gesture would go a long way at ridding the society of illegal activities of smugglers in the country.

The customs boss, who said that the hard drugs could ruin society, added that users of the drugs are Nigerians and children of some people who in turn engage in such criminality as rape, robbery, etc.

He, therefore, assured the members of the public that, the command would continue to work harder so as to boost revenue generation of the government and also waged war against anti-smuggling activities in the border areas of the state.

The comptroller urged for synergy between the command and the stakeholders to stop smuggling in Kwara state saying that the havoc illegal substance such as marijuana, and other labeled items do the nation’s economy and society are highly destructive.

