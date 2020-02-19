Kwankwaso seeks review of Kano guber election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday sought the solidarity of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the review of the 2019 Kano state governorship election.

Senator Kwankwaso in a brief meeting with the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus appealed to the national working committee as a matter of responsibility to facilitate the process of the supreme court’s review on the Kano state election petition.

In a press statement released on Wednesday night by the media aide to the Kano state PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, Ibrahim Adam, Kwankwaso said justice must be done on the matter in the interest of the people.

According to the statement, the former governor said the victory was snatched from the PDP by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

National chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who was represented by the deputy national chairman (North) Senator Suleiman Nazif said PDP has taken Kano as the major support base in northern Nigeria and will do everything within the confines of the law to protect the party’s interests in the state.

