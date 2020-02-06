Kucheza Gaming, Nigeria’s first homegrown Esports company , successfully hosted its inaugural Gaming Esports Open at Avi-Cenna International School in Ikeja GRA.

Kindly Share This Story:

This past weekend, Kucheza Gaming, Nigeria’s first homegrown Esports company for 6-18-year-olds, successfully hosted its inaugural Gaming Esports Open at Avi-Cenna International School in Ikeja GRA.

The event saw teens from across Nigeria compete in Esports, a new category of competition using video games, for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to London to compete against international players in April. Three young people took the exciting prize; Afolarin Ogunkoya, Adedotun Tejuoso and Tioluwani Akingbade.

Commenting on his win, Afolarin Ogunkoya said:

“I’m so happy to have won. I have always loved video games! I’m looking forward to representing Nigeria in London and hope to bring back another trophy.”

Kucheza Gaming hosted the Esports Gaming Open in partnership with UKie’s Digital Schoolhouse, a UK-based not-for-profit setup to bridge the gap between education and the games industry. Kucheza Gaming plans for it to be the first of many events in Nigeria and hopes to enable Nigeria to take a leading position in the billion-dollar global industry.

Discussing the event, Bukola Akingbade added:

“The event was a success and we look forward to hosting many more. Nigeria’s interest in gaming and Esports is growing every day and we aim to introduce more young people and parents to the many opportunities in the sector. We’re excited for the futures of Afolarin, Adedotun and Tioluwani and know they will do us proud in April.”

For more information, visit www.kuchezagaming.com

