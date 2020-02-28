Kogi PDP Governorship ticket: Abubakar to appeal judgement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, the claimant to the Kogi People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governorship ticket which a Lokoja High Court Thursday declared as inconclusive has thanked his supporters and indicated readiness to appeal the judgement.

Abubakar, the frontline aspirant in the September 3rd 2019 primary election reacted to the judgement in a statement on Friday.

The statement read a part, “I am completely dissatisfied with the said judgment and I have instructed my Lawyers to carefully study the judgment, both in content and in context, and advise me accordingly, on the next and necessary line of action which, definately will include filing Notice and Grounds of Appeal immediately.

“The judge sadly descended into the arena, jettisoned my legitimate claims and reliefs and substituted his own. None of the Parties in the suit sought the reliefs granted by the honourable court.

“The judgment or order nullyfying the PDP Primaries held on the 3rd and 4th of September, 2019, as pronounced or rendered by the said Honourable court was done gratutiously and therefore, in my humble opinion, liable to be set aside.

“The reliefs sought by me, as a claimant, was unambiguously clear, straightforward, pointed and admits of no variance or panel beating as done by the judge.

“In conclusion, I humbly urge all my teaming supporters and party faithfuls to remain calm and focus on this noble cause as I am extremely hopeful to reclaim my mandate at the Court of Appeal.”

Vanguard

