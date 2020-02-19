Kogi govt devises new strategies to curb kidnapping, armed robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

Amid rising cases of kidnapping and armed robbery, the Kogi Government said it had devised new strategies to flush out the perpetrators and their collaborators.

The state Commissioner for information and communication strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Fanwo, who spoke shortly after the state executive council meeting, said that the Special Adviser to the state governor on security retired Cdr. Jerry Omodara would coordinate the implementation of the new strategies.

He also said that Omodara had been directed to ensure the successful implementation of the new plans.

The commissioner did not disclose the details of the new security plans but said that the people would soon heave a sigh of relief from the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers.

According to him, Gov. Yahaya Bello who presided over the meeting, described the present crime situation in the state as unacceptable.

” The governor said that he is determined to ensure that the state is safe and secure for all, including people travelling through the state,” Fanwo said.

[NAN]

