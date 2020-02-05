Kindly Share This Story:

Kim Kardashian made a bold style statement on Wednesday as she prepared to talk about motherhood, her ongoing law degree and her passionate drive towards criminal justice reform.

The entrepreneur commanded attention in a vibrant lemon yellow top and matching skirt while preparing for her latest appearance on Good Morning America.

Kim’s form-fitting ensemble drew attention to her voluptuous curves as she greeted fans outside Times Square Studios in New York.

Rounding off her look with a pair of strappy gold heels, Kim drew a crowd ahead of her latest appearance on the daily breakfast show.

The reality star was on hand to talk about her various commitments and the organisational skills that help her successfully raise four children with husband Kanye West.

