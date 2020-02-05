Breaking News
Translate

Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform on Good Morning America

On 6:08 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform on Good Morning America

Kim Kardashian made a bold style statement on Wednesday as she prepared to talk about motherhood, her ongoing law degree and her passionate drive towards criminal justice reform.

The entrepreneur commanded attention in a vibrant lemon yellow top and matching skirt while preparing for her latest appearance on Good Morning America.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian studying law, wants to become attorney

Kim’s form-fitting ensemble drew attention to her voluptuous curves as she greeted fans outside Times Square Studios in New York.

Rounding off her look with a pair of strappy gold heels, Kim drew a crowd ahead of her latest appearance on the daily breakfast show.

The reality star was on hand to talk about her various commitments and the organisational skills that help her successfully raise four children with husband Kanye West.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!