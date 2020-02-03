Killings: Maintain Nigeria’s status as secular state, RCCG tells FG

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Sunday urged the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria is not exclusively allied with any religion, saying no religious group should be supported above the others.

They made the call in Abuja at a prayer walk for peace directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) against the renewed attacks on non-Muslim, especially in the North.

Speaking during the prayer walk, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, RCCG’s Assistant General Overseer in-charge of Northern region, said the protest was to demonstrate the Church’s disapproval of the killings and bloodshed.

He prayed that lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges would be found so that peace can reign in every part of the nation.

Odeyemi said, “The Church is coming out to condemn the frequent killings in the country. Nigeria is a secular state, and everybody has the right to worship God in whatever way he chooses.

“Our advice to the leadership of the country is for them to ensure that no religion is supported above the other.

“They must ensure the secularity of Nigeria is maintained. So long as this is done, there will be no problems and peace will reign across the country.”

The man of God also decried the rising cases of religious intolerance in the country and urged Nigerians to accept the views, beliefs and behaviours that differ from their own.

“We grew up in this country loving and tolerating one another. Our differences, especially in religion didn’t matter. But all that have suddenly changed. That’s why we are having all these bloodsheds,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Foluke Adeboye, the wife of RCCG’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who spoke at a combined special service in the nation’s capital to herald the prayer walk, said that the God will not fail Nigeria no matter what enemies do to destabilize the country.

The walk, which lasted for 15 minutes, started at 12:00 noon in the precincts of RCCG Central Parish along Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II District.

Members of the Church bore placards with various inscriptions such as; “We say no to killings”, “God hurts when his creatures hurt”, “We say no to terrorism” as they marched and prayed for peace.

Vanguard