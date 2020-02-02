KILLINGS: Adeboye directs RCCG members to join CAN’s prayer walk

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has urged members of the church in Nigeria to join the prayer walk across the country today to express displeasure at the “gruesome killings of innocent people in the country.”

The actionis also to pray for “the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.”

Consequently, all parishes of the church have been enjoined to end their service not later than 11.00 a.m.to enable members “march round their immediate environment, praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing situation in Nigeria.”

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel) of the church, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola said in a January 29, 2020 circular to all regions and provinces of the RCCG said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for all Christians and Christian organizations in Nigeria, has made a clarion call for prayers and advocacy to all Christians in Nigeria in response to the inhumane acts against Christians in the country.“

The General Overseer has therefore directed that all members of RCCG should participate in this prayer and advocacy with details as stated hereunder:

“a. Prayer and fasting scheduled from Friday 31st January to Sunday 2nd February 2020. Since RCCG is currently on a fasting and prayer programme, the prayer focus within this period should be against the gruesome killings of innocent people in the country and prayer for the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

“b. Special prayer walk on Sunday 2nd February 2020. All parishes of RCCG are enjoined to close the thanksgiving service early on Sunday (latest by 11am), and have members match round their immediate environment praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing situation in Nigeria.

“c. Parishes with functional social media handles are enjoined to publicise this prayer and advocacy, using appropriate captions and hashtags.”

The CAN leadership has declared January 31 to February 2, 2020 as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad, for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop and for our government to develop the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

“February 2, 2020 is declared a special prayer walk by Christians in all the states in the form of a procession to be led by state CAN chairmen in their secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria.

“Churches should walk round their area, pray for God’s permanent intervention and help from all over the world so that all of us might not be consumed one by one.

“It appears our government is completely overwhelmed. The brutality of Nigerians is happening unabated daily.

“All bloc leaders, zonal and states chairmen, leaders of denominations and all Christians and concerned Nigerians should support and come out en-mass for the programme.

“The church is matching on and the gate of hell shall not prevail against it!”

