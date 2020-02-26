Killer herdsmen: Idjerhe youths urge Buhari, Okowa, others to intervene

Kindly Share This Story:

Members of Idjerhe Youth Council, IYC, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State have advised President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, all elected leaders from the Urhobo land (Delta Central), including Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, to urgently call on killer herdsmen to relocate from their ancestral land.

In a communique by President of IYC, Mr. Osiebe Francis, and his spokesman, Mr. Samuel Omamogho, after an emergency meeting in Jesse Town, the administrative headquarters of ldjerhe Kingdom, the youths expressed worry over the killings of their indigenes at Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The group, who were angry over the wanton destruction of property, farmland and killings of Uwheru people, called on their “leaders from Urhoboland at the National Assembly, members of Delta State House of Assembly and Minister of State (Labour), Mr Festus Keyamo, to do everything within their powers to prevail on the herdsmen to “go away from our midst so that we can go to our farms peacefully.”

They also called on “traditional rulers in their respective domains, Urhobo Progress Union,UPU; President-General, Chief Moses Taiga; all Presidents-General across Urhoboland; all presidents of youth councils; President-General of Urhobo Progress Union, Youth Wing (Ighele) to rise up to the challenge by providing protection to our people by all means in synergy with the law enforcement agencies.

“We want to condemn in its entirety, the act of killing our people by herdsmen in Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“This is an attack on Urhoboland. The Urhobo are known for their agricultural activities and in Niger Delta, we are not known for any form of violence.

“Today our economic activity, which is agriculture, has been jeopardised by the activities of these killer-herdsmen.”

