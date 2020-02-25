Kidnapping, banditry, others alien in South-East — Ohanaeze

Kindly Share This Story:

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, emphasized that the issue of insurgency, banditry or herdsmen menace, remains alien in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the Igbo group, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, stated this while reacting to Governor David Umahi’s statement on the peaceful nature of the South East region.

According to him, the menace of insecurity was hatched from other regions, especially the core North and exported to other places.

“In Nigeria, the South-East is relatively the most peaceful region. The issue of insurgency, banditry or herdsmen menace, as it may be called, is alien here in the South-East. It is hatched from other regions, especially the core North and exported to other places.

“The youthful groups we have here, be it the IPOB, MASSOB and other pro-Biafran bodies are harmless, peaceful and live harmoniously with the people.

“In the wake of the herdsmen menace, the South Eastern states governments began to establish their respective local security outfits.

Today, that initiative has paid off appreciably. “Kidnapping has become a surprise in the region. We only hear that people are kidnapped elsewhere but certainly not in the area.

“Criminality emanates from idleness. Our people in their usual commercial embellishment are meaningfully engaging themselves one way or the other.”

