Kidnapped native doctor kicks against spiritual backup for criminals

By Eric Ugbor

A popular native doctor based in Aba, Abia State Chukwuemeka Ngene Emeueonu who was released from the den of Kidnappers last week has kicked against the spiritual backup given to kidnappers by some native doctors.

Emeyeonu who was kidnapped by gunmen on 1st February 2020 on the way to his home, warned all the native doctors and anybody involved in sponsoring or empowering kidnappers to desist from it or face the consequences that will soon come.

The native doctor who was rescued by a team of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) led by their Commander, SP Johnbull Obioguru from the den of the kidnappers six hours after his abduction, thanked SARS for their prompt response.

Emeyeonu who is the high priest of the popular Chukwuabiama Heritage Synagogue in Aba advised those involved in kidnapping to repent from such evil, stressing that using bad economy as an excuse to perpetrate crime is meaningless.

The kidnap of Emeyeonu was widely reported within Aba as two kidnappers involved in the evil act were killed during exchange of fire with the SARS with some others reportedly arrested later.

In his words, “The experience of my kidnap opened my eyes to somethings that are happening around us. This issue of kidnapping when you hear it in the news you may not understand, but when it happens to you, you’ll become a changed person.l must thank the SARS from Umuahia on how they responded promptly and during the exchange of bullets with the hoodlums, I was hearing how their leader was instructing them to be careful as not to hurt us the victims”

He commended the police saying”It was a marvellous job. There’s a saying that Aba is a place where poor people do come to make money through hard work and return home rich. This notion on hard work does not accept get rich quick syndrome.

The maintenance of our tradition and customs made everyone both strangers and owners of the land to be mindful of their actions as not to offend the gods of the land that are strictly against evil wealth”

He said ” those days, there’s hardly any family you go in this land that’s not flourishing. There’s a saying even in the Bible that when people forget their god they’ll become slaves. Kidnapping is slavery.

People are now scared to leave in this state. Now, those vortexes that were not be maintained were hijacked by negative forces. Every nation and people have something that was given to them by God through which the environment is maintained.”

Speaking further on a way forward Emeyeonu said, “When negative forces take hold of those vortexes, they’ll start operating with it against the society. I don’t subscribe to people using power wrongly.

I’m reaching out some of my friends that are native doctors and we’re saying that we must come out categorically to invoke the gods of the land to come against anybody be it native doctor or anyone that will use his powers against the human society.

They can use powers for their personal protection not against human society. These calamities must not be seen in our land. We must remove this evil before it becomes a tradition”

“This is not our way of life. Our tradition doesn’t support stealing not to talk of kidnapping. We shall not fold our hands and watch evil reign in our land.

We must take a stand and make sure that anybody who will work against the law of the land will pay the price.” he said.

