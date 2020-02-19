Kebbi Govt to spend N650m on Argungu fishing festival

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kebbi Government says it is spending N650 million for the 2020 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival scheduled to hold early March.

The Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan, made this known shortly after State Executive Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“Over N650 million has been earmarked for the Argungu international fishing and cultural festival scheduled to hold early March.

“This money is for rehabilitation of the dilapidated structures, roads, pavilions, culverts, motels and grand -fishing hotel, among others.

“The works on these places have commenced already, and we will meet the deadline,” he said.

Chika-Ladan recalled that the main organising committee was inaugurated under the leadership of Deputy Gov. Alhaji Samaila Yombe.

“The committee had commenced activities in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee of Argungu Emirate Council and over 20 subcommittees, to handle all aspects of the festival activities.

“They have been working to meet the deadline, and we are satisfied with their arrangements and optimistic that we will deliver our mandate by the end of this month,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

