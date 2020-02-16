Katsina killings: Two visiting fulanis killed by residents led to fresh attack ― Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State says report it got indicated that killing of two visiting Fulani’s by residents of Batsari local government area was responsible for the fresh attack leading to the killing of over 30 persons in the state.

Recall that bandits struck on Friday night killing 30 persons in two villages of Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Governor who stated this during the disbursement of empowerment packages by Senator representing Katsina South in the Senate, Alhaji Bello Mandiya at Malumfashi warned the residents at the grassroots against attacking visiting Fulani herdsmen to avert further attack and reprisal attacks.

Masari condemned the attacks which he described as devastating in the last seven months which he said has thrown the state into mourning.

On the empowerment packages, the Governor frowned at the habit of some of the politicians who after receiving the empowerment packages return to their constituencies empty-handed and told people that they have not received anything noting that such attitude would make ordinary voters refuse to accept pleas to vote for a candidate of the party in subsequent elections.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan also used the occasion to commiserate with the state over the loss of about 30 people to the banditry attack.

Sen. Lawan assured that the National Assembly would continue to support Mr. President to end banditry in Katsina state and the country at large.

He also assured that the Bill for the establishment of a university of Agriculture in Funtua will soon be passed into law to give the Katsina South zone a befitting tertiary educational institution.

The Donor, Senator representing Katsina South, Sen. Bello Mandiya explained that the empowerment package was as a result of the campaign promise that he would continue from where senator Abu Ibrahim, his predecessor stopped.

Sen. Mandiya said the bill on the establishment of a university of Agriculture in Funtua he took to the Senate is on course and hope that the university will become a reality.

The Chairman of the the distribution committee, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Musawa announced that each of the eleven local governments that make up Funtua zone would receive 30 motorcycles, 20 water pumping and grinding machines and 120 bags of fertilizers.

