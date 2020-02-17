Katsina killings act of dark civilization, says Masari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described the last Friday attack in which 30 persons were killed in Batsari local government area of the state as an act of dark civilization.

Masari who was on a sympathy visit to the affected areas on Monday noted with dismay that the people of the villages were killed and not kidnapped just as food items were not carted away but burnt to ashes.

Recall that bandits struck on Friday night killing 30 persons in two villages of Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Governor told the people that he was saddened by the occurrence of the calamities because he is the first as Governor to be questioned on the day of judgment.

He told them that he is not folding his arms and hope that they will bear with the ugly incidence.

Governor Masari, however, assured the residents that relief materials are underway for the affected persons.

He announced that ox carts would be provided to the people for fetching water while 2 to 3 boreholes will be drilled in the village and their road will be given attention in the projects designed by the world bank to open up rural agrarian communities.

Earlier while in Tsauwa, Mai Unguwa Ibrahim Zangina and Liman Bello Tsauwa told Governor Masari that 21 people were lost in the attacks.

They narrated that 180 motorcycles carrying two to three bandits entered the village while residents were saying their Magrib prayers and shot sporadically, stressing that some were shot dead while performing ablution.

They told a gory tales of how infants were being evicted from their mother’s lap and thrown in to fire.

They informed Governor Masari that food materials were set ablaze by the bandits adding that animals used by the people in fetching water from Yau Yau and Dankar villages were also killed by the bandits.

They dispel the information that the attacks was a reprisal as they have no previous record of fighting with any group or bandits.

The two community leaders thank Governor Aminu Masari for the condolence and sympathy visit to Tsauwa.

Also in Dankar, Mai Unguwa Muhammad Suhura and Liman Haruna Dankar expressed worries with the way and manner that the people are leaving the village in large numbers.

The two community leaders revealed that 9 lives were lost in the attacks.

They, therefore, requested Governor Masari to provide more law enforcement agents to secure the communities.

