Katsina attack: Gov Masari visits affected villages

Gov. Aminu Masaari of Katsina State on Monday visited Tsanwa and Dankar villages and sympathise with the residents over Friday’s attack by bandits, during which 30 people lost their lives.

Masari urged the villagers to consider the incident as an act of God and assured them that the government had taken necessary steps to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate situation.

The governor directed that foodstuffs be provided to the residents and boreholes be drilled there to tackle potable water shortage in the communities.

He also pledged to construct a school in the area, adding that the state government would come to the aid of all communities attacked by bandits.

At Dankar, the village Head, Malam Muhammad Suhura expressed worries over the pathetic condition of his people and called for immediate government support for them to move on with their lives.

vanguard

